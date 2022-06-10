Job opportunities take off at Kelowna International Airport

Kelowna International Airport (YLW) is hosting a hiring fair, with opportunities across a wide variety of businesses.
Employers are hiring for a range of positions at different skill levels and education from security to janitorial services and customer service to cargo agents:
- AC Express / Jazz Aviation LP
- Allied Universal
- Bouygues Energies & Services
- Commissionaires BC
- Current Taxi
- Executive Aviation
- GAT Ground Support Services
- Hertz Car Rental
- Horizon Air
- Indigo Parking
- Skyway Gourmet Ventures
- White Spot
- Tim Hortons
- Subway
- Retail
The hiring fair is Wednesday, June 22 from 12 to 8 p.m. in the YLW terminal at the White Spot seating area. The YLW Volunteer Ambassador Program will also have a booth at the fair.
More information can be found on the YLW website.
