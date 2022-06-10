Job opportunities take off at Kelowna International Airport

Kelowna International Airport (YLW) is hosting a hiring fair, with opportunities across a wide variety of businesses.

Employers are hiring for a range of positions at different skill levels and education from security to janitorial services and customer service to cargo agents:

AC Express / Jazz Aviation LP

Allied Universal

Bouygues Energies & Services

Commissionaires BC

Current Taxi

Executive Aviation

GAT Ground Support Services

Hertz Car Rental

Horizon Air

Indigo Parking

Skyway Gourmet Ventures

White Spot

Tim Hortons

Subway

Retail

The hiring fair is Wednesday, June 22 from 12 to 8 p.m. in the YLW terminal at the White Spot seating area. The YLW Volunteer Ambassador Program will also have a booth at the fair.

More information can be found on the YLW website.

AirportCity of West KelownaJobsLocal Jobs