Kelowna International Airport. (File photo)

Job opportunities take off at Kelowna International Airport

YLW is hosting a Hiring Fair on June 22

Kelowna International Airport (YLW) is hosting a hiring fair, with opportunities across a wide variety of businesses.

Employers are hiring for a range of positions at different skill levels and education from security to janitorial services and customer service to cargo agents:

  • AC Express / Jazz Aviation LP
  • Allied Universal
  • Bouygues Energies & Services
  • Commissionaires BC
  • Current Taxi
  • Executive Aviation
  • GAT Ground Support Services
  • Hertz Car Rental
  • Horizon Air
  • Indigo Parking
  • Skyway Gourmet Ventures
  • White Spot
  • Tim Hortons
  • Subway
  • Retail

The hiring fair is Wednesday, June 22 from 12 to 8 p.m. in the YLW terminal at the White Spot seating area. The YLW Volunteer Ambassador Program will also have a booth at the fair.

More information can be found on the YLW website.

