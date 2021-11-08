Jingle Bell Build returns to the Okanagan for a second year

Funds raised will benefit Habitat for Humanity’s project to build 12 homes in Lake Country

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan and RE/MAX Kelowna have partnered up to announce the return of its second annual gingerbread photo contest this year.

The Jingle Bell Build kicks off today, Nov. 8, and will run until Dec. 17. Funds raised will benefit Habitat Okanagan’s current project of 12 affordable homes in Lake Country.

“RE/MAX Kelowna recognizes the importance of organizations like Habitat for Humanity and the significant contributions they make in our community,” said Jerry Redman, owner of RE/MAX Kelowna. “The Jingle Bell Build is a great way for us to invest in our dynamic community and give back because every RE/MAX agent believes in bringing communities together one home at a time!”

To enter the contest, participants must submit photos of their masterpiece by email to gingerbread@hfthokanagan.ca by Dec. 3. Winners will be chosen by a panel of judges in the three submission categories: individual/family, business/club/team and gingerbread man.

Those interested can purchase a kit at the official event website and are available for pickup at ReStores in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton on Nov. 9. Kits are $25 per individual or family and $100 for groups and businesses.

Full contest details can be found on the Habitat for Humanity Okanagan website.

READ MORE: ‘A lot more excitment than fear’: The return of Kelowna’s Prospera Place

@paulatr12

paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.



Charity and DonationsfundraiserfundraisingKelowna