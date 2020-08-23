Jeremy Welder will become the new CEO of Okanagan Boys and Girls Club, effective Oct. 5, 2020.

Jeremy Welder appointed as new CEO for Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs

Welder will take over for Diane Entwistle in October

The Board of Directors of Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs would like has announced the appointment of Jeremy Welder as the new CEO, effective Oct. 5, 2020.

Welder will take over for Diane Entwistle who is retiring at the beginning of October as CEO. Welder has held the position of director of operations for the past 6 years and has held a series of management roles within the organization prior to that.

He holds a Masters in Leadership from Royal Roads University and has a proven track record of collaborative leadership, community development and strategic and business planning. He has been with Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs since 2001, and has been directly involved in leading the organization as part of the Senior Leadership Team, which will allow him to have an immediate impact.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead Boys and Girls Clubs of the Okanagan into the future,” said Welder.

“As we move through this period of uncertainty, our ability to adapt and innovate will be tested. I believe that through partnership and collaboration, and with a strong commitment to our vision, mission and values, this will be a challenging and rewarding task. We have a strong and dedicated team and our future is bright.”

Westle has dedicated her entire career to the Social Services Sector. With an accomplished 31 year career she became the CEO in 2014 and led the organization with passion and integrity. She has been very involved in local communities, and across the province and country, with a focus on prevention, and the development of new and emerging leaders.

“I feel so grateful to have had a career in an organization that I believe so deeply in, and where the vision, mission and values mean so much to me,” said Entwistle.

“I have grown with the organization, culminating in holding the role of CEO for the past six years. I have been passionate about developing leaders, the business of running a non-profit, creating a healthy workplace culture, and working with the communities we serve. We have a staff team who is exceptional and will continue to grow and thrive in the coming years. We have a board of directors who cares deeply, whose commitment and dedication is second to none. We have a brilliant future ahead of us.”

