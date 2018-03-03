Discovery Channel’s Jay Ingram will talk about Alzheimer’s disease at a special presentation March 20, at the Kelowna Community Theatre. He is making similar presentations in Kamloops and Oliver. - Credit: UBCO

Jay Ingram to speak on Alzheimer’s in Kelowna

The Discovery Channel star will be in Kelowna March 20

Celebrate your age this month with Discovery Channel’s Jay Ingram.

UBC Okanagan’s Institute for Healthy Living and Chronic Disease Prevention has teamed up with Interior Savings Credit Union and the Interior Health Authority to present dozens of free events and activities to mark Celebrate Aging Month.

Topics such as the science behind sleep, technology tips, fraud prevention, maintaining mobility, understanding arthritis and introductions to Pickleball and PokemonGo for older adults are a few of the events organized for March.

Along with those activities, organizers have planned a special presentation by Discovery Channel’s Jay Ingram. Ingram will be in Kamloops, Kelowna and Oliver in mid-March, where he will address the three questions everyone has about Alzheimer’s disease: Will I get it? What can I do to reduce my chances of getting it? And if I do get it, what happens then? His Kelowna presentation takes place Tuesday, March 20 at 7 p.m. at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

For the past five years, March has traditionally been set aside as a time to celebrate growing old, while also getting pointers and tips on how to embrace the process. The aim is to inspire and inform the community on steps everyone can use to age well—both mentally and physically, says UBC Professor Joan Bottorff.

Bottorff, director of UBC Okanagan’s Institute for Healthy Living and Chronic Disease Prevention, says not only is the number of older adults in BC increasing, but they are living longer than anywhere else in Canada.

“Focusing on how well we age is key to enhancing the quality of our later years,” says Bottorff. “There are many ways to support older adults so they can enjoy healthier and happier lives in a variety of settings and circumstances, and we want everyone to know about them.”

A full list of events is available at okanaganembraceaging.com. All events are free but registration is required.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Your weekend reads
Next story
Helping teenagers cope with mental illness

Just Posted

Symphony dabbles in the work of a prodigy

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Prodigy, March 9-11, as part of the Masterworks Series

Serwa injured in World Cup race

Coming off gold at the Olympics, Kelowa skier suffers concussion in Russia

Babies due soon for Kelowna rink

Jeff Richard and Dave Harper of the Geall rink are awaiting births of children while at the Brier

Okanagan freestyle skier awarded Olympic training grant

Jordan Kober of Penticton recognized for Olympic potential

Speculators could invest in Lake Country

There could be an increased interest with the new speculation tax in Kelowna, said a realtor

What’s happening

Find out what events are taking place and where this weekend in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Roger Bannister, first to run sub 4-minute mile, dies at 88

Bannister ran the “Miracle Mile” at the Empire Games in Vancouver in 1954

Canadian Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury wins two silvers at World Cup

Kingsbury has won six straight World Cup season titles and is on track for a seventh

Letter: A pipeline to the West Coast is a bad idea

Lake Country letter-writer says corporations are the only winners in pipeline debate

Kelowna volleyballers named all-stars

Both the women’s and men’s volleyball teams had players named as all-stars

Kelowna WHL grad’s historic CIS run

Former Kelowna Rockets goalie continued to win awards in his CIS career

Chiefs win Game 7 to get past Steam

Kelowna Chiefs win KIJHL playoff series 4-3 over Summerland with win Saturday in Rutland.

White House official: We can’t exclude Canada from tariffs

Trump’s proposed steel and aluminum tariffs would apply to everyone

B.C. VIEWS: Protest industry prepares for war against Alberta oil

Leaked document describes ‘swarm’ and ‘hive’ anti-pipeline strategy

Most Read