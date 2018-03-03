Jay Ingram to speak on Alzheimer’s in Kelowna

Discovery Channel’s Jay Ingram will talk about Alzheimer’s disease at a special presentation March 20, at the Kelowna Community Theatre. He is making similar presentations in Kamloops and Oliver. - Credit: UBCO

Celebrate your age this month with Discovery Channel’s Jay Ingram.

UBC Okanagan’s Institute for Healthy Living and Chronic Disease Prevention has teamed up with Interior Savings Credit Union and the Interior Health Authority to present dozens of free events and activities to mark Celebrate Aging Month.

Topics such as the science behind sleep, technology tips, fraud prevention, maintaining mobility, understanding arthritis and introductions to Pickleball and PokemonGo for older adults are a few of the events organized for March.

Along with those activities, organizers have planned a special presentation by Discovery Channel’s Jay Ingram. Ingram will be in Kamloops, Kelowna and Oliver in mid-March, where he will address the three questions everyone has about Alzheimer’s disease: Will I get it? What can I do to reduce my chances of getting it? And if I do get it, what happens then? His Kelowna presentation takes place Tuesday, March 20 at 7 p.m. at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

For the past five years, March has traditionally been set aside as a time to celebrate growing old, while also getting pointers and tips on how to embrace the process. The aim is to inspire and inform the community on steps everyone can use to age well—both mentally and physically, says UBC Professor Joan Bottorff.

Bottorff, director of UBC Okanagan’s Institute for Healthy Living and Chronic Disease Prevention, says not only is the number of older adults in BC increasing, but they are living longer than anywhere else in Canada.

“Focusing on how well we age is key to enhancing the quality of our later years,” says Bottorff. “There are many ways to support older adults so they can enjoy healthier and happier lives in a variety of settings and circumstances, and we want everyone to know about them.”

A full list of events is available at okanaganembraceaging.com. All events are free but registration is required.

