Jaqui McDermott ‘disappeared without a trace,’ near Merritt, says mom

Go Fund Me page raises $44k in less than two days

“Every time you close your eyes, you go down a rabbit hole that you don’t want to go down… Basically disappeared without a trace. It’s unbelievable. It’s crazy.”

That’s how the mother of 22-year-old Jaqui McDermott, Nathalie St. Maurice, describes knowing her daughter is missing, as shared on a Go Fund Page established by the family.

McDermott was last seen on September 29. She was on her way to a yoga retreat near Merritt. Her vehicle was found, broken down on Highway 97C between Merritt and Logan Lake with all her belongings left in the van, and community members recalling seeing her around her vehicle.

RCMP, including air services and police dogs, and Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR), conducted a search of the area without results.

According to Princeton GSAR manager Paul Fyfe, three mounted members of that team were involved in the search effort, which is planned to continue over the Thanksgiving weekend.

In less than two days the Go Fund Me has raised more than $44,600.

The fundraiser was started by Jaqui’s aunt, Christine Ashton McDermott.

Jaqui is from Ontario’s Waterloo Region, approximately 98 km west of Toronto.

“Understandably, Jaqui’s parents want to be in British Columbia, to support the search effort, and be there when Jaqui is found. Jaqui’s parents also want to be able to potentially support additional search and investigation efforts. This means substantial costs, including air travel, hotel, meals, poster supplies, volunteer supplies, potential investigator costs, etc,” stated Christine.

Jacqueline McDermott is described as:

• Caucasian female

• 22 years old

• 5’ 7 (170 cms)

• 111 lbs (50 kgs)

• Curly blonde hair

• Fair complexion

• Medium build

• Nose piercing

If you see Jacqueline, or know where she may be, contact the Merritt RCMP at (250) 378-4262.

