James Miller, the managing editor at the Penticton Herald, is running for Jake Kimberley’s vacated council seat. (Submitted)

James Miller announces bid for Penticton council

Managing editor at the Penticton Herald would keep his position if elected

The Penticton Herald’s James Miller has announced he will be running for Jake Kimberley’s vacated council seat.

On May 4, Miller released a video online announcing his candidacy for the June 19 by-election.

Miller has been the managing editor of the Herald since 2008, with a two-and-a-half year tenure in Kelowna as the managing editor and director of content for the Herald’s sister paper the Kelowna Daily Courier and valley editor of Okanagan Newspaper Group. Previously, Miller managed papers in Spruce Grove and Stony Plain, Alberta.

During the election, and if elected, Miller plans to stay on with the Herald.

“I will go from asking the hard questions to providing the public with good answers as a city councillor if elected on June 19,” Miller said in the release about his candidacy.

READ MORE: Spring by-election for Penticton after Coun. Jake Kimberley resigns

The Herald’s own coverage of the byelection is also being provided by freelance independent journalists.

Miller believes knowledge of municipal issues for the past four city councils would make him an asset on city council.

The by-election is June 19 with advance polls beginning June 9. Due to the pandemic, there is also a vote-by-mail option. The nomination period runs from May 4 to 14.

The five-minute video outlining Miller’s platform and candidacy is available on the Miller4Penticton Facebook page.

BC municipal election

