RCMP officers have secured the site and are investigating a fatal shooting Friday morning in the Village Green Hotel parking lot. (Cory Bialecki - Vernon Morning Star file)

Jail time for Vernon man connected to fatal shooting

Man involved in break in with ties to fatal February shooting to serve 46 months

A man arrested in connection with a February fatal shooting in Vernon will serve more than three years in jail.

Clayton Alan Williams, 28, was arrested following a targeted break in on Feb. 8, 2019. The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received reports of a break-and-enter in progress in a Lavington residence around 1 a.m. and shots were fired.

One occupant of the home sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Williams was charged with seven counts including two of discharging a firearm with intent to wound/disfigure, and single counts of disguising face with intent to commit offence, pointing a firearm, use of firearm in committing an indictable offence, unlawfully discharging a firearm and break-and-enter with intent to commit an offence.

Five weapons charges were stayed.

Williams was sentenced to 46 months in prison Monday Dec. 9, 2019, and received a lifetime firearm prohibition.

Around 30 minutes after the break in, a man was fatally shot near the Village Green Hotel and the police believe the two incidents are linked.

“Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers have currently secured and are investigating multiple crime scenes and believe that the two incidents may be related at this time,” RCMP media officer Const. Kelly Brett said Feb. 8, 2019.

Williams did not face any additional charges. Black Press has reached out to RCMP for an update on that case.

— with Black Press files

READ MORE: Man in custody after fatal shooting in Vernon

READ MORE: Accused Vernon shooter going to trial

Previous story
UPDATE: Stranger who offered kids candy turns himself in, ‘no nefarious intentions’ say RCMP
Next story
Man in mobility scooter falls 30 feet down Vancouver SkyTrain elevator shaft

Just Posted

Buy a scarf support a Kelowna charity

The Her International scarf sale will be held at Edgecombe Builders

Central Okanagan MLAs to give end-of-year address tomorrow

The three will be looking back at 2019 and forward to the 2020 budget

Kelowna’s 2040 community plan is nearing completion

The document will outline the city’s growth through 2020

Creative Okanagan aims to connect the community through music

Creative Okanagan is leading the charge in developing the regions first music strategy

Kelowna’s MindRight brings more mental health resources with HeadCheck Health partnership

Myles Mattila’s MindRight for Athletes Society provides peer-to-peer resouces for Okanagan athletes

VIDEO: Merriam-Webster declares ‘they’ its 2019 word of the year

Declared word of year based on a 313-per-cent increase in look-ups on the company’s search site

WATCH: Vernon house fire may have sparked by wood stove

Homeowner says he believes the fire originated in the basement

Jail time for Vernon man connected to fatal shooting

Man involved in break in with ties to fatal February shooting to serve 46 months

Anti-money laundering agency warns casinos to watch gamers playing with bank drafts

Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, known as Fintrac, issues operational alert

Truck loses partial load at busy Vernon intersection

Possible electrical malfunction suspected as southbound traffic is backed up

‘Jurassic World 3’ will film in Metro Vancouver under working title ‘Arcadia’

Filming is set to take place between Feb. 24 and March 6, 2020

Strata rental bans escape B.C. speculation tax through 2021, Carole James says

Vacant home tax won’t apply to cabins accessible only by water

Man in mobility scooter falls 30 feet down Vancouver SkyTrain elevator shaft

Man had only ‘minor injuries,’ police said

Morning Start: How many people live on earth?

Your morning start for December 10, 2019.

Most Read