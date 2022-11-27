A screenshot from a DriveBC highway camera of Highway 5 at Larson Hill on Nov. 27, 2022. (DriveBC)

A screenshot from a DriveBC highway camera of Highway 5 at Larson Hill on Nov. 27, 2022. (DriveBC)

Jackknifed semi closes Hwy 5

No estimated time of reopening

Highway 5 is closed following a vehicle incident between Othello Rd and Merritt this morning.

DriveBC says the incident invloves a jackknifed semi at Larson Hill.

Assessments are underway.

No word yet on when the highway will reopen.

