Jack-knifed semi closes Coquihalla northbound

A red liquid is reportedly spilled down the side of Highway 5

The Coquihalla Highway is closed northbound near the Surrey Lake Summit.

According to drivers in the area a jackknifed semi-trailer is blocking the northbound lanes.

#BCHwy5 NB Vehicle incident has northbound lanes CLOSED 4km north of Surrey Lake Summit. Assessment in progress. Detour in effect. Next update 11:30pm. Estimated time of reopening is 1pm. #Coquihalla #KamloopsBC

More info: https://t.co/dY8hCpAMI9 — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 23, 2020

One social media user claims there is a red liquid spilled down the side of Highway 5, that may have come from the semi truck.

Emergency crews are on scene but traffic is slow going in the area.

The incident reportedly happened about 8:20 a.m. 3 km south of Logan Lake.

The estimated time of the road reopening is 1 p.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.