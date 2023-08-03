Armstrong resident Beverley Magill won $500,000 from a Maxmillions Lotto Max ticket from the July 25, 2023 draw. (BCLC photo)

‘It’s unbelievable’: Armstrong woman wins $500K from Lotto Max ticket

Beverley Magill purchased the ticket from the Deep Creek General Store in Armstrong

Beverley Magill has half a million dollars to play with after splitting a Maxmillions prize with another ticket purchased in Ontario from the July 25 draw.

The Armstrong resident bought her ticket from the Deep Creek General Store and was there when she checked the ticket.

“I checked the ticket and stood there in shock,” she recalled of the moment she saw the winning numbers. “I thought, ‘This can’t be true, something must be wrong.’”

Magill couldn’t wait to share the news that she had won $500,000 with her two best friends, one of whom was with her at the time.

“I phoned my one friend and she was really excited for me,” said Magill.

Magill plans to use a portion of her prize to go on a relaxing vacation, and will also gift some winnings to her kids. She also looks forward to enjoying life with less stress now, thanks to her windfall.

On how it feels to win half a million dollars?

“It’s unbelievable. Once in a lifetime thing,” Magill exclaimed.

So far this year, lottery players have redeemed more than $181 million in winnings from Lotto Max. The largest lottery prize ever won in B.C. was a $70 million Lotto Max jackpot, won in September 2021.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
