Firefighters and RCMP on Rail Trail, Nov. 17. (Jordy Cunningham/ Capital News)

Firefighters and RCMP on Rail Trail, Nov. 17. (Jordy Cunningham/ Capital News)

‘It’s not the first and it won’t be the last’: Fire crews douse blaze on Kelowna’s Rail Trail

Those experiencing homelessness are building campfires for warmth off the Rail Trail

Fire crews once again responded to an abandoned campfire off the Rail Trail, Thursday afternoon.

The blaze was spotted at the bottom of Dilworth Mountain at about 12:30 p.m.

Both firefighters and RCMP attended the blaze which grew to be two feet by two feet.

“It’s not the first and it won’t be the last,” said a firefighter on scene.

Campfires on and near the Rail Trail are becoming more prevalent as the winter progresses, due to a lack of a cold weather shelter.

The Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna opened a temporary shelter for four days during the first week of November, however, due to limited staffing capacity and other ongoing programs, it limits its ability to extend the temporary solution.

Bylaw services manager Kevin Mead told the Capital News in October that, homelessness in Kelowna has tripled since last year and additional resources are required.

Mead said that he has seen a “dramatic increase” in the number of people experiencing un-sheltered homelessness across the city, for reasons that are “beyond the municipality’s control.”

To help the un-housed, a new shelter has been opened on Bay Avenue, but due to a staffing shortage, it is only able to operate at half capacity.

This has led to those experiencing homelessness seeking heat sources through other means, such as campfires along the Rail Trail. Without access to shelter, people living along the Rail Trail encampment say that many are using candles, wood fires and propane heaters to stay warm and provide light in and around their tents.

READ MORE: 3 blazes in a week at Kelowna’s Tent City has residents calling for extinguishers

READ MORE: Needs increasing for Kelowna’s homeless with winter looming

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireHomelessKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
World’s largest cruise port operator signs on to elevate Prince Rupert as a destination
Next story
VIDEO: Life carries on at Abbotsford dairy farm where 200 cows died

Just Posted

Unmarked police vehicle executing a search warrant on Martin Avenue (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Update: Search warrant executed at Kelowna home

Former B.C. health-care workers have taken the province to court over vaccine mandates. (File photo)
Interior Health top doc says mask mandate not needed – yet

The Oyama General Store during the Christmas season in 2020. (Geri Allan-Helmer/Submitted)
Oyama General Store wants provincial help in smoking out illegal tobacco sales

Firefighters and RCMP on Rail Trail, Nov. 17. (Jordy Cunningham/ Capital News)
‘It’s not the first and it won’t be the last’: Fire crews douse blaze on Kelowna’s Rail Trail