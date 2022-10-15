It’s Election Day in Central Okanagan: Here’s everything you need to know

The next reign of local leaders are expected to be named Saturday night, as 2022 municipal election gets underway in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country and Peachland.

There is a five-way race for the mayoral seat in Kelowna, including incumbent Colin Basran.

READ MORE: Candidate composure: Full house for 1st mayoral forum in Kelowna

In West Kelowna, incumbent mayor Gord Milsom is going head-to-head with Andrew Kwaczynski.

READ MORE: West Kelowna candidates talk housing, transportation, infrastructure at Sunday’s forum

In Lake Country, former councillor Blair Ireland has been acclaimed as mayor, while seven others are vying for positions as councillor-at-large and for Okanagan Centre and Winfield.

READ MORE: New mayor for Lake Country

It’s a three-way race in Peachland, with incumbent mayor Cindy Fortin running against Keith Fielding and Patrick Van Minsel.

READ MORE: Peachland mayoral candidates square off in all candidates forum

To find out who is running for council across the Central Okanagan, click here.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Where you can vote:

Kelowna

Black Box Theatre, 1375 Water Street

Capital News Centre, 4105 Gordon Drive

Dr. Knox Middle School, 121 Drysdale Boulevard

East Kelowna Community Hall, 2704 East Kelowna Road

Evangel Church, 3261 Gordon Drive

Hollywood Road Education Centre, 1040 Hollywood Road South

Kelowna Seniors Citizens’ Society, 1353 Richter Street

Mission Creek Alliance Church, 2091 Springfield Road

Okanagan Mission Community Hall, 4409 Lakeshore Road

Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way

Rutland Elementary School, 620 Webster Road

Springvalley Middle School, 350 Ziprick Road

Watson Road Elementary, 475 Yates Road

West Kelowna

Westbank Lions Community Centre, 2466 Main Street

Constable Neil Bruce Middle School, 2010 Daimler Drive

Mar Jok Elementary School, 2101 McDougall Road

Lake Country

George Elliott Secondary School, 10241 Bottom Wood Lake Road

Peachland

Peachland Community Centre, 4450 – 6th Street

For Elections FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here for Kelowna, here for West Kelowna, here for Lake Country, and here for Peachland.

What happens once polls close?

After 8 p.m. local time, election officials will begin counting and tallying the ballots. Black Press will have reporters stationed at multiple campaign headquarters for live updates.

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.

City of KelownaCity of West KelownaElection 2022Lake Country