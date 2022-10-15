It’s Election Day in Central Okanagan: Here’s everything you need to know

The next reign of local leaders are expected to be named Saturday night, as 2022 municipal election gets underway in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country and Peachland.

There is a five-way race for the mayoral seat in Kelowna, including incumbent Colin Basran.

In West Kelowna, incumbent mayor Gord Milsom is going head-to-head with Andrew Kwaczynski.

In Lake Country, former councillor Blair Ireland has been acclaimed as mayor, while seven others are vying for positions as councillor-at-large and for Okanagan Centre and Winfield.

It’s a three-way race in Peachland, with incumbent mayor Cindy Fortin running against Keith Fielding and Patrick Van Minsel.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Where you can vote:

Kelowna

  • Black Box Theatre, 1375 Water Street
  • Capital News Centre, 4105 Gordon Drive
  • Dr. Knox Middle School, 121 Drysdale Boulevard
  • East Kelowna Community Hall, 2704 East Kelowna Road
  • Evangel Church, 3261 Gordon Drive
  • Hollywood Road Education Centre, 1040 Hollywood Road South
  • Kelowna Seniors Citizens’ Society, 1353 Richter Street
  • Mission Creek Alliance Church, 2091 Springfield Road
  • Okanagan Mission Community Hall, 4409 Lakeshore Road
  • Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way
  • Rutland Elementary School, 620 Webster Road
  • Springvalley Middle School, 350 Ziprick Road
  • Watson Road Elementary, 475 Yates Road

West Kelowna

  • Westbank Lions Community Centre, 2466 Main Street
  • Constable Neil Bruce Middle School, 2010 Daimler Drive
  • Mar Jok Elementary School, 2101 McDougall Road

Lake Country

George Elliott Secondary School, 10241 Bottom Wood Lake Road

Peachland

Peachland Community Centre, 4450 – 6th Street

For Elections FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here for Kelowna, here for West Kelowna, here for Lake Country, and here for Peachland.

What happens once polls close?

After 8 p.m. local time, election officials will begin counting and tallying the ballots. Black Press will have reporters stationed at multiple campaign headquarters for live updates.

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.

