‘It’s amazing’: Fred Fox blown away as Terry Fox shoes, T-shirt sells out in minutes

The new Terry Fox collection from Adidas sold out so quickly this morning, even Terry’s brother Fred couldn’t get his hands on anything.

“I tried, like thousands of Canadians, to get a T-shirt and I wasn’t able to get one,” Fred told Black Press Media by phone Wednesday.

“It’s amazing.”

The collection consists of a T-shirt and a pair of running shoes, a re-release of the original Orion shoes that Terry Fox wore just in the time for the run’s 40th anniversary. Fred said Adidas has been onboard with the cause since 1980, when Terry asked them for extra shoes for his run and they stepped up with a donation. All proceeds from this collection will go straight to the Terry Fox Foundation.

Wednesday also marked the first day Canadians can register for a virtual Terry Fox Run.

Fred said the Terry Fox Foundation has been hearing from supporters and organizers since March about what will happen with the run amid uncertainly over Canada’s COVID-19 situation.

“We had to make a decision not knowing even a month ago where we were going to be in September with the virus and all that,” Fred said.

The run will be a “one day, your way” run, where people can get out alone, with their close friends or family and run or walk for the cause.

Fred said it’s been overwhelming to see how many people worldwide still wanted to get out and run and donate to the foundation this year, even with economic uncertainty and a global pandemic.

“That’s why we’re where we are at today, because of so many people who are big Terry Fox supporters and are so passionate and dedicate to what Terry started in 1980,” he said.

Registration for the run opens Wednesday online at: https://terryfox.org/run. And if you missed out on the Adidas collection, Fred might have some insider information: He thinks they may come into stock again at some point, so keep your eyes peeled.

