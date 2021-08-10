‘It’s a marathon, not a sprint’: Sicamous fire chief on Two Mile Road wildfire

Fire moving away from properties due to hard work of fire crews and contractors, said Brett Ogino

Sicamous fire chief Brett Ogino said the Two Mile Road wildfire is heading exactly where he and everyone else fighting it wants it to: away from town.

As of mid-day, Aug. 10, the fire was burning out of control across 1,349 hectares, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Ogino said smoke from the fire has been lifting, which is good for helicopters bucketing the fire as it increases visibility.

As well, winds have continued to be favourable.

However, the smoke lifting allows heat to impact the fire more, resulting in increased fire behaviour, he added.

Though the fire’s behaviour has been more forgiving as of late, Ogino said the blaze has been a challenge at fire guards.

The fire has been moving in the right direction due to the tireless work of fire crews and contractors, said Ogino. Wildfire fighters work 12-hour shifts 14 days in a row, before taking three days off. Then, they get right back into the action.

A standard crew change will be underway this Wednesday and Thursday, as new firefighters arrive at the Two Mile blaze. “Fresh legs is always a good thing,” said Ogino.

Some people have been getting the idea that the fire is done, or not a concern anymore, he added. Others have been surprised by how far it has moved.

Unfortunately, Ogino said it’s likely the fire will burn out of control for the rest of the summer.

“It’s a marathon, not a sprint.”

