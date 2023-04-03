Finalists for the 48th Annual Civic and Community Awards were chosen from 60 nominees. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

‘It is our premier event’: Finalists announced for Kelowna civic and community awards

The 48th Annual Civic and Community Awards will be handed out April 20

The finalists have been announced for the 48th Annual Civic and Community Awards. The top three finalists in each category were chosen from 60 nominees:

Bob Giordano Memorial Award, Coach or Sport Administrator of the Year

  • Trevor Haaheim
  • Ben Halsall
  • Travis Miller

Bryan Couling Memorial Award, Athletic Team of the Year

  • Kelowna Secondary School Senior Boys Volleyball Team
  • Okanagan Mission Secondary Senior Girls Volleyball Team
  • Okanagan Sun Football Team

Augie Ciancone Memorial Award, Male and Female Athlete of the Year

  • Marija Josipovic
  • Avery Keating
  • Brooklyn Widdess

Top Male and Female High School Athlete of the Year

Female Athlete of the Year

  • Kanani Coon
  • Taya Hanson
  • Anya Pemberton

Male Athlete of the Year

  • Dustin Little
  • Sebastien Manuel
  • Justin Towill

Teen Honour in the Arts

  • Nevaeh Dyson
  • Cassius Grenier
  • Riegar Marks

Honour in the Arts

  • Neil Cadger
  • Linda Digby
  • Erikka Moojelsky

Champion for the Environment

  • Allisha Heidt – Chickpeace Refillery
  • Robert Stupka
  • The Wilden Group

Corporate Community of the Year

  • Interior Savings Credit Union
  • Modern PURAIR
  • Save-On-Foods

The Central Okanagan Foundation, Volunteer Organization of the Year

  • Central Okanagan Food Bank
  • Hall Family Foundation
  • Kelowna Sunrise Rotary Club

Young Citizen of the Year

  • Isabel Gramiak
  • Laduli Hewage
  • Liam Sisson

The Fred Macklin & Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award, Citizen of the Year

  • Matt August
  • Derek Fuhr
  • Kelly Hutchinson

Anita Tozer Memorial Award

  • This award will be selected by mayor and council.

Several councillors thanked the committee selection volunteers for their work.

“These people come forward and do a tremendous duty to Kelowna,” said Coun. Maxine DeHart. “It is our premier event.”

Two categories have scholarship components, with finalists in the Young Citizen of the Year Award receiving scholarships from the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund Youth Scholarship, and the recipient of the Teen Honour in the Arts Award receiving an entrance scholarship to UBC Okanagan.

The 48th Annual Civic and Community Awards will be handed out April 20 at the Laurel Packinghouse.

