‘It is our premier event’: Finalists announced for Kelowna civic and community awards

The finalists have been announced for the 48th Annual Civic and Community Awards. The top three finalists in each category were chosen from 60 nominees:
Bob Giordano Memorial Award, Coach or Sport Administrator of the Year
- Trevor Haaheim
- Ben Halsall
- Travis Miller
Bryan Couling Memorial Award, Athletic Team of the Year
- Kelowna Secondary School Senior Boys Volleyball Team
- Okanagan Mission Secondary Senior Girls Volleyball Team
- Okanagan Sun Football Team
Augie Ciancone Memorial Award, Male and Female Athlete of the Year
- Marija Josipovic
- Avery Keating
- Brooklyn Widdess
Top Male and Female High School Athlete of the Year
Female Athlete of the Year
- Kanani Coon
- Taya Hanson
- Anya Pemberton
Male Athlete of the Year
- Dustin Little
- Sebastien Manuel
- Justin Towill
Teen Honour in the Arts
- Nevaeh Dyson
- Cassius Grenier
- Riegar Marks
Honour in the Arts
- Neil Cadger
- Linda Digby
- Erikka Moojelsky
Champion for the Environment
- Allisha Heidt – Chickpeace Refillery
- Robert Stupka
- The Wilden Group
Corporate Community of the Year
- Interior Savings Credit Union
- Modern PURAIR
- Save-On-Foods
The Central Okanagan Foundation, Volunteer Organization of the Year
- Central Okanagan Food Bank
- Hall Family Foundation
- Kelowna Sunrise Rotary Club
Young Citizen of the Year
- Isabel Gramiak
- Laduli Hewage
- Liam Sisson
The Fred Macklin & Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award, Citizen of the Year
- Matt August
- Derek Fuhr
- Kelly Hutchinson
Anita Tozer Memorial Award
- This award will be selected by mayor and council.
Several councillors thanked the committee selection volunteers for their work.
“These people come forward and do a tremendous duty to Kelowna,” said Coun. Maxine DeHart. “It is our premier event.”
Two categories have scholarship components, with finalists in the Young Citizen of the Year Award receiving scholarships from the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund Youth Scholarship, and the recipient of the Teen Honour in the Arts Award receiving an entrance scholarship to UBC Okanagan.
The 48th Annual Civic and Community Awards will be handed out April 20 at the Laurel Packinghouse.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.
