It could be a white Christmas in the Okanagan

It’s looking like we could see a white Christmas across the Okanagan.

Environment Canada is currently forecasting a chance of flurries in the late-afternoon Christmas Day, with fresh snow coming “certainly” overnight and into Boxing Day.

Meteorologist Doug Lundquist said we could see a “perfect Christmas” this year.

“It might even be a perfect Christmas in the sense that it could be snowing late in the day on Christmas,” Lunquist said. “We have a storm moving in and we think maybe after supper time there is a chance for snow and certainly after midnight into Boxing Day.”

Lundquist said there is about a 50/50 chance we see snow earlier in the day on Christmas.

“I’m hoping that it comes early enough that we see some snow falling on the already beautiful and white ground,” he said. “This is perhaps the perfect Christmas coming up.”

Environment Canada currently forecasts a high of -2 C in Kelowna on Christmas Day. In Penticton, the high is forecasted as -1 C. And in Vernon, the high point will be around -2 C, according to Environment Canada.

