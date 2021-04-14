Is this your SUP?: Vernon police

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are looking for the rightful owners of two standup paddleboards seized in an investigation March 19, 2021. (RCMP)

Two standup paddleboards seized by police to be returned

Vernon police are looking for the rightful owners of two stand up paddleboards seized in a suspicious activity investigation.

Officers removed the boards on March 19 after a member of the public reported suspicious activity.

The location and circumstances in which the two SUPs were found indicate they were likely stolen.

Now, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are looking for the person or people who own the boards and prove ownership of them so they can be returned.

If you think they’re yours, contact Const. Fletcher at 250-545-7171.

RCMP