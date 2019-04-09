Jessica Littleford spotted this peacock on her neighbour’s house in Lake Country. - Facebook

Missing a peacock? It might be wandering the Okanagan

There’s a peacock on the loose in Lake Country

The hunt is on for the owner of a colourful peacock, who decided to make a stop in an unusual place.

Jessica Littleford was on a walk with her dog Monday night around 6 p.m. when she saw a peacock nestled on the roof of her neighbour’s home on Redecopp Road.

“I’ve never seen one (in this area before) especially not on a neighbour’s roof,” she said.

READ MORE: Bylaw officer assaulted in B.C. suburb over peacock complaint

After posting a photo of the bird in a popular Lake Country Facebook group, Lake Country residents posted their suggestions of where the bird came from.

A few suggested the Kangaroo Creek Farm, but owner Caroline MacPherson said it’s not the farm’s.

READ MORE: ‘Mr. Peacock’ willing to help B.C. city with peacock problem

MacPherson said she’s been getting inquiries about it, but there are peacock farms in the area as well as wild ones that have been spotted in Westbank.

They’be been seen near Old Vernon Road, near Dick and Chase Roads, and Redecopp Road.

The kangaroo farm’s peacocks are all accounted for.

“They’re very hardy. All it takes is for someone to have kept them at some point and leave them and they’ll usually continue (living,)” she said.

READ MORE: B.C. city approves plan to relocate 100 peacocks

MacPherson said if residents are able to trap the peacocks, the kangaroo farm is willing to take them, but they need to be trapped in a confined space.

She suggested feeding the bird and gradually moving its food into a confined space, like a garage.

READ MORE: To address peacock problem, B.C. city moves ahead on trapping plan

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP says its stretched thin on B.C. money laundering

Just Posted

Missing a peacock? It might be wandering the Okanagan

There’s a peacock on the loose in Lake Country

Snow an unexpected surprise on Okanagan Connector

Snow is in the forecast for the Coquihalla and the Okanagan Connector

Smouldering campfire in Peachland sparks outrage

Time to be careful with campfires

Slam a cheap breakfast in Kelowna for a good cause

Denny’s Kelowna has their Original Grand Slam breakfast deal in support of JoeAnna’s House

More allegations against second social worker accused of abusing the trust of Okanagan youth

Multiple notices of civil claim against Saunders were amended

VIDEO: San Diego Zoo says farewell to last 2 giant pandas

Bai Yun, a 27-year-old female, and her 6-year-old son, Xiao Liwu, will be sent to China this spring

Celebration of Light fireworks to feature two new countries

India and Croatia will compete for the first time, alongside Canada

Wilson-Raybould urges restraint after supportive graffiti at constituency office

Man arrested after ‘Let Jody speak’ and ‘Trudeau for treason’ sprayed on Vancouver office windows

China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George

Container had been loaded nearly a month earlier in the southeastern China city of Shenzhen

Okanagan search and rescue volunteers put their skills to the test

Penticton Search and Rescue helps organize this year’s event

RCMP says its stretched thin on B.C. money laundering

Financial crimes coexist with gangs, opioids, human trafficking, terrorism

Residents and cat escape North Okanagan home fire

BREAKING NEWS: House and two vehicles ablaze in field off Highway 97

PHOTO: Moose on the loose in northern B.C.

Horsefly residents enjoy up close and personal time with friendly moose

South Okanagan hunter fined after luring bears in with greased logs, dog food

A South Okanagan hunting guide has been fined

Most Read