An aerial view of the marine oil-spill near Bligh Island in Nootka sound that the Canadian Coast Guard posted in a live social media feed. ( Canadian Coast Guard/Facebook)

An aerial view of the marine oil-spill near Bligh Island in Nootka sound that the Canadian Coast Guard posted in a live social media feed. ( Canadian Coast Guard/Facebook)

Active marine oil slick near Nootka Sound tied to historic 1968 Bligh Island shipwreck

Coast Guard, First Nations, province responding to a slick off northwestern Vancouver Island

An environmental response team has traced a marine oil spill in Nootka Sound to a freighter that sank off the West Coast of Vancouver Island in 1968.

The Canadian Coast Guard began investigations mid-September after local residents began reporting about sheen on the water. What was initially thought to be created by bilge discharge from vessels transiting through the area later turned out to be originating from shipwrecked vessel MV Schiedyk – the 483 feet cargo ship that sank upside down in Zuciarte Channel near the east end of Bligh Island, on Jan. 3, 1968 shortly after departing from Gold River.

Bligh Island – a popular recreational destination for anglers boaters and kayakers – is within the traditional territory of the Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation and the Spanish Pilot Group of Islands.

RELATED: North Island identified as highly sensitive to oil spills, despite low probability

RELATED: Alberni spill response base to conduct exercise at fuel dock

The ship — carrying 2,130 tonnes of wood pulp — was on route to Portland, Oregon when it struck a submerged ledge on the south side of Bligh Island.

Near midnight the ship floated off the ledge and drifted down Zuciarte Channel before grounding again on the east side of Bligh. Before the 34 crew members abandoned ship that, oil was reported on the water but investigators are still unsure of the amount that spilled that night. Sonar indicates the shipwreck is in 360-400ft of water.

The 483ft cargo ship MV Schiedyk had departed for Portland, Oregon from Gold River, when it struck a ledge and sunk on Jan. 3, 1968. (Canadian Coast Guard/SpillResponsebc)

An Incident Command Post (ICP) has been set up and the Canadian Coast Guard and the BC Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation, Hesquiaht First Nation, Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Western Canada Marine Response and other partners are working together to respond to the situation.

The ICP is under the direction of a Unified Command shared between the Canadian Coast Guard and the provincial environment ministry and is monitoring developments virtually, according to a statement released by the Unified Command.

An environmental unit consisting of local First Nations will be established as they continue to provide valuable local knowledge about the area, and identifying sensitive ecological and archaeological sites. 10,000 feet of boom has been deployed to protect seven such sites.

“While the current amount of marine pollution is minimal (between 30 t0 50 litres), we are on the water and taking steps now to address the immediate threat to the environment and cultural sites in the area, and are assessing longer term strategies and actions,” the Canadian Coast Guard said in a social media post.

The Unified Command, is also deploying Fisheries and Oceans marine mammal oil spill response team to survey the area for potentially impacted mammals, they said in the statement.

A remotely operated vehicle has been deployed to gain a better understanding of the condition of the shipwreck, where the fuel may be leaking from, and, if possible, to get an idea of how much fuel is onboard.

Similarly drone surveillance to assess the spread and direction of marine pollution and lab sampling of contaminant is also underway.

“Once the Unified Command has made these assessments and taken initial action to protect sensitive areas, longer term strategies and tactics will be developed for containment and protection, and ongoing information gathering will determine the action plan,” said Tyler Yager, deputy superintendent for environmental response (western region) for the Canadian Coast Guard, in a video statement.

The team also said that on-water and on-site operations will be dependent on weather and sea conditions in the area as work progresses this winter.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

Environment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Salmon Arm RCMP warn businesses about counterfeit bills in town
Next story
Upward trend in Central Okanagan COVID-19 cases: BC CDC data

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 99 new cases of COVID-19

Dec. 11’s report reveals the highest case count for the region over the last two weeks

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery began making its own hand sanitizer in March 2020, with its first priority to supply organizations that work directly with local populations most at risk. (Facebook)
‘It’s obscene’: Okanagan Spirits irked after government turns back on Canadian distilleries

Okanagan Spirits donated half a million worth of sanitizer; Ottawa awards offshore company $375M contract

The BC Centre for Disease Control will now be releasing local health area data weekly. (BC Centre for Disease Control)
Upward trend in Central Okanagan COVID-19 cases: BC CDC data

The BC Centre for Disease Control will be releasing data on local health areas weekly

The BC Liquor Stores Share-a-Bear campaign has provided the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation more than 150 bears to share with patients over the holiday season. (Contributed)
150-plus bears spotted at Vernon hospital

Share-a-Bear campaign success to deliver smiles to patients over Christmas season

Robert Riley Saunders. (Contributed)
Ex-social worker accused of stealing from foster kids faces COVID Kelowna court delays

Robert Riley Saunders’ first court appearance has been delayed due to a ‘COVID-related issue’

B.C. transit buses are among public areas where mask use is required. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 transmission remains high with 737 new cases

11 more deaths in the past 24 hours, three health care outbreaks

COVID-19 cases at Oliver’s McKinney Place have reached 41 so far.
Another COVID-19 case at Oliver care facility as Interior Health calls for reinforcements

A 14th staff member tested positive, with 27 positive residents

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds say all large provinces need stronger COVID-19 response ‘now’

Infections continue to climb in the six provinces west of the Atlantic region

Signage on a door entering a store in Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke’s COVID-19 cluster contained: Interior Health

A total of 50 cases were linked to the event

Westbank First Nation honoured Okanagan College president Jim Hamilton with a blanket ceremony. (Westbank First Nation)
Westbank First Nation honours Okanagan College president

The college’s president was honoured for his work towards reconciliation

Salmon Arm RCMP warn businesses on Dec. 11, 2020 to watch for counterfeit currency circulating in town. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP warn businesses about counterfeit bills in town

Currency seized is in the form of US$100 bills that share the same serial number

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice, and provides Kelowna Capital News with weekly stories from the world of local, national and international law. (Contributed)
Kootnekoff: Would school rankings be admissible as evidence?

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read