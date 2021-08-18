Invasions seen across the South Okanagan and Similkameen

The Cawston Community Hall played host to a scene for Invasions on Aug. 17. (Bob McAtamney - Submitted) The Cawston Community Hall played host to a scene for Invasions on Aug. 17. (Bob McAtamney - Submitted) Another shooting location for Invasions on Lower Bench Road on Aug. 13. (Brennan Phillips - Western News) The indie film Invasions had a scene shot at the iconic Peach in Penticton on Wednesday, Aug. 18. (Brennan Phillips - Western News) The indie film Invasions had a scene shot at the iconic Peach in Penticton on Wednesday, Aug. 18. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

From Summerland and Penticton to Cawston and Keremeos and down to Osoyoos, there have been reports of Invasions — a new indie film being shot in the South Okanagan and Similkameen Valley.

The production is expected to wrap up Aug. 22, but in the meantime the Pacific Backlot trucks, tents and equipment have been spotted around the area.

On Wednesday, the film shoot was at the Peach, next to Okanagan Lake in Penticton.

On Friday, Aug. 12 the vans and set were spotted at a home on Lower Bench Road outside of Penticton, and on Tuesday, the members of the Cawston Players helped the film set up to shoot inside the Cawston Community Hall.

The film is Vancouver-based writer Sophie Jarvis’ first feature film. She said the inspiration for the story came from summers spent in the Okanagan Valley as a child.

After a pregnant cannery worker discovers what she thinks to be an invasive insect inside of a peach, she must convince her community to take the threat of this insect seriously.

“My intention with this film is to present a story that subverts expectations,” said Jarvis in a release announcing the film’s shooting schedule. “It speaks to how nature is out of our control.”

A schedule of when the movie will air has not been released yet.

