COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

Interior Health reports 53 additional cases of COVID-19

The total number of cases in the region is now at 898

Interior Health (IH) announced 53 additional cases of COVID-19 over the weekend in the region.

The new cases bring the total number to 898 since the start of the pandemic. 128 of those cases are currently active, with those individuals in isolation.

One person is in hospital.

IH added there are seven cases directly linked to the outbreak at the Royal Inland Hospital (RIH) construction site in Kamloops. There are no additional cases or new developments in this outbreak since Friday.

A number of Kelowna area schools have also reported exposures over the course of the weekend. On Sunday, Nov. 8, IH confirmed that there are four new cases of the virus at Kelowna Secondary School, as well as one case at Dr. Knox Middle School.

The Central Okanagan School District (SD23) also reported exposures at Rose Valley Elementary and Glenrosa Middle School, both West Kelowna schools.

Province-wide, B.C. public health officials announced a total of 998 new cases since Saturday, Nov. 7 as new restrictions on residents and businesses were taking effect in the Lower Mainland.

In total, there are 133 people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions, with 43 in intensive care.

READ: Timeline: Seven Kelowna schools confirm COVID-19 cases

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Four arrested following reported drive-by shooting in Kamloops
Next story
Man vows to never drive impaired again after hit-and-run severely injures B.C. woman

Just Posted

Crash on Highway 33. Image: Sam Hill.
Crashes plauge Highway 33 in Rutland

Snow is causing havoc on the roads, Monday night

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 53 additional cases of COVID-19

The total number of cases in the region is now at 898

Snow is causing issues on roads in Joe Rich
Snow causes vehicles to spin into ditch in Joe Rich

Goudie Road and Highway 33 are slippery with snow

Harwdiner Sandhu was elected MLA in Vernon-Monashee after final votes were counted Nov. 8, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon chamber congratulates new NDP MLA

Chamber ready to talk important issues with newly elected Harwinder Sandhu

Jason Martin Lukacs is wanted by Vernon police. (RCMP)
Vernon man wanted by police

Man wanted on breach of release order

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.

Another 998 new cases since Saturday, five more deaths

Aisha Strange lives with severe brain damage and other injuries after she was struck at an intersection by impaired driver Drake Reynes. Strange can no longer walk, talk or eat and is often in pain as a result of her injuries. (GoFundMe) Aisha Strange, 20, lives with severe brain damage and other injuries after she was struck at an intersection by impaired driver Drake Reynes. (GoFundMe)
Man vows to never drive impaired again after hit-and-run severely injures B.C. woman

Aisha Strange, then 20, was struck while stopped at an intersection on her scooter

The bridge on Trinity Valley Road between Miska Road and Frederick Road east of Enderby is closed due to an emergency. The bulletin was put out by AIM Roads late Monday afternoon. There is no estimated time of reopening. Check DriveBC for updates. (Photo submitted)
North Okanagan bridge closed due to emergency

Trinity Valley Road between Miska Road and Frederick Road east of Enderby closed in both directions

Adam Laboucan, pictured being escorted outside court in B.C. on June 18, 1999, was 17 when he was handed an indeterminate prison sentence for sexually assaulting a three-month-old boy in Quesnel. Laboucan now identifies as female and has changed her name to Tara Desousa. (Ross Mitchell/Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Canada’s youngest dangerous offender from B.C. denied parole; to be reviewed in 2021

Tara Desousa, then named Adam Laboucan, was 15 years old when she assaulted an infant in Quesnel

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a suspect who rammed a police car to escape an arrest attempt. (File photo)
Four arrested following reported drive-by shooting in Kamloops

The Nov. 8 shooting was the second incident in the past five weeks

Tara Bowie, and her best friend Heddie. Photo Facebook 2020.
Former Black Press journalist, killed in crash, was living her dream

Tara Bowie was on sabbatical from the news industry, and enjoying life

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Lance Corporal Thomas Knowles (right) and Sergeant Alec Jack of the 54th Kootenay Battalion. Both men survived the war, becoming officers in the process. They returned to Hedley and were a key part of the Cenotaph Committee in August 1919. Copyright Knowles Family/ Hedley Museum. Photo colourized by Phil McLachlan, Black Press Media.
Historian brings colour to the lives of Similkameen men on the battlefield

The Hedley Boys – A Small Town’s Big Part in The Great War

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read