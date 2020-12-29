Interior Health reports 239 cases of COVID-19, 10 deaths in five days

Thirty-three people are in hospital; six of whom are in intensive care

People move past a thank you mural on Grandville Street in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel

Ten more people have died and 239 new COVID-19 cases have been identified in the Interior Health (IH) region since Christmas Eve, the health authority announced on Tuesday, Dec. 29.

IH recorded 96 new cases over the two reporting-periods on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, 47 cases on Dec. 27, 44 on Dec. 28, and 52 on Dec. 29.

Thirty-three people are in hospital; six of whom are in intensive care.

Four deaths at Oliver's McKinney Place and one at each of Mountainview Village in Kelowna, Village by the Station in Penticton and West Kelowna's Heritage Retirement Residence. IH noted the other three as community deaths. — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) December 30, 2020

Seven of the 10 deaths came from four care home outbreaks: four at McKinney Place in Oliver and one at each Mountainview Village in Kelowna, Village by the Station in Penticton and West Kelowna’s Heritage Retirement Residence. The health authority only noted the other three as community deaths.

The Big White cluster grew by 15 cases to a total case-count of 111, IH announced earlier today.

READ MORE: Big White COVID-19 cluster grows to 111 cases

Update on outbreaks:

Noric House long-term care in Vernon has six cases: five residents and one staff.

Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 10 cases: six residents and four staff.

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 30 cases: 25 residents and five staff. There has been one death connected to this outbreak.

Teck mining operations has 16 IH cases linked to the outbreak.

McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver remains at 75 cases: 54 residents and 21 staff. There have been 12 deaths connected to this outbreak.

Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton has nine cases: five residents and four staff. There has been one death connected to this outbreak.

Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna has at 16 cases: eight residents and eight staff. There have been two deaths connected to this outbreak.

.@Interior_Health is reporting 10 COVID-19 deaths since Christmas Eve. Seven across four care home outbreaks and three community deaths. 239 cases identified over the same period. — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) December 30, 2020

Coronavirus