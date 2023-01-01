The first baby of 2023 was born in Abbotsford. In the Okanagan, the first tyke was born in Penticton, and in the Interior Health region, the first baby was delivered in Cranbrook. (Black Press - file photo)

Interior Health region’s first baby born in Cranbrook

Okanagan’s first tyke delivered in Penticton; B.C.’s first baby born at 12:02 a.m. in Abbotsford

Congratulations to the folks involved with B.C.’s first babies of 2023.

The Okanagan’s first 2023 baby is a girl, born at Penticton Regional Hospital at 1:40 a.m. PST, Sunday, Jan. 1.

The very first baby of the Interior Health region is a boy, born at East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook, at 1:10 a.m. PST / 2:10 a.m. MST.

And B.C.’s first baby of 2023 was born in the Fraser Valley, a girl, at the Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre at 12:02 a.m. The little girl weighed in at 5 pounds, 10 ounces.

