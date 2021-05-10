All adults in Rutland, Summerland now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Danny Fulton receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 27. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

COVID-19 vaccinations are now available to everybody over 18 years old in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood and the District of Summerland, as well as other high-transmission communities across the province.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed on Monday (May 10) the province is expecting to accelerate its age-based vaccination rollout, starting with immediately opening appointment bookings to every B.C. resident over 40 and in communities with high transmission, everybody over 18.

Last Friday (May 7), health officials deemed both Rutland and Summerland high-transmission neighbourhoods and opened vaccinations to everybody over 30 years old.

Now, the province has further expanded the eligibility for residents in high-transmission areas, allowing all adults to get vaccinated.

All British Columbians can register to be vaccinated online or by phone and eligible people will be notified once they can book an appointment.

Vaccinations are also available for people aged 30 and over at some local pharmacies. Participating pharmacies are listed on the BC Pharmacy Association website with details describing how to book through them directly.

