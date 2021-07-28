A family enjoys their ice cream in the heat. (Aaron Hemens - Capital News)

A family enjoys their ice cream in the heat. (Aaron Hemens - Capital News)

Interior Health issues warning as temperatures climb

Temperatures are projected to hover around the mid-30s throughout the week

Interior Health (IH) is warning residents to take cautionary steps to avoid heat-related illnesses as temperatures remain high throughout the week.

“Excessive heat exposure can lead to weakness, disorientation and exhaustion. In severe cases, it can also lead to heat stroke, also known as sunstroke,” said IH.”Heatstroke can be a life-threatening medical emergency.”

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for regions throughout the Interior, where temperatures are projected to hover around the mid-30s throughout the week, with the hottest days landing on Friday and Saturday.

“The highest temperatures are expected to be in Fraser Canyon, Thompson-Okanagan, and the southern Kootenays,” said Environment Canada.

Risks from extreme heat exceed risks from COVID-19, according to IH medical officers. And while anyone can suffer from heat-related illnesses, those who are at greater risk are infants, people aged 65 or older, anyone with heart or breathing problems and people who exercise or work outside.

IH offered the following steps to take to avoid heat-related illnesses:

  • Schedule outdoor activities before 11 a.m. or after 4 p.m.
  • Drink plenty of water and non-alcoholic fluids.
  • Avoid physical work or exercise outside
  • Drink two to four cups of water each hour if you’re working or exercising outdoors
  • Stay in the shade or create your own shade
  • Move indoors to an air-conditioned building, or take a cool bath or shower.
  • Never leave children or pets alone in a parked car.
  • Regularly check older adults, infants and children, or anyone who is more susceptible to heat-related illnesses.

READ MORE: Smoke from B.C. wildfires creating issues for those with respiratory illnesses

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weatherheat warning

Previous story
Semi truck rolls over on Highway 3, near Village of Midway
Next story
Fraser Valley boater urges caution on the water after saving group of 5 from drowning

Just Posted

Firefighters from Barriere arrive on scene near the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Martin Kratky - Facebook)
White Rock Lake wildfire near Westwold now 20,000 hectares

A family enjoys their ice cream in the heat. (Aaron Hemens - Capital News)
Interior Health issues warning as temperatures climb

Armstrong’s Memorial Park added some colourful playground equipment courtesy of the Armstrong Regional Co-op. The local cooperative donated $15,000 to purchase the equipment. Pictured, from left, are Geoff Maile - Armstrong Regional Co-op director; Grace McCaig – Armstrong gas bar staff member; Ken Earl – Armstrong Regional Co-op director. (ARC photo)
Co-op brightens Armstrong park with new playground equipment

Three fire danger rating signs, to the tune of $10,000 each, are being placed at firehalls on Westside Road. (RDCO photo)
Wildfire danger rating improvements en route to Westside