Interior Health identifies more locations with COVID-19 exposure in Kelowna

Anyone who participated in events in the Kelowna downtown and waterfront area between June 25 and July 6 should monitor closely for symptoms

Further testing of individuals who gathered at various Kelowna locations between June 25 and July 6 has allowed Interior Health (IH) to identify additional locations in Kelowna where individuals may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Individuals who visited the following locations on the dates noted are asked to self-monitor themselves closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested if they have those symptoms:

· Cactus Club, #1-1370 Water St., from July 3-6.

· Pace Spin Studio, #5-1717 Harvey Ave, Kelowna from July 2, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9.

As a reminder, on July 11, Interior Health directed individuals who attended gatherings at the following locations on the dates noted to self-isolate and monitor themselves closely for symptoms:

· Discovery Bay Resort (1088 Sunset Dr., Kelowna) from July 1 to 5.

· Boyce Gyro Beach Lodge (3519 Lakeshore Rd., Kelowna) on July 1.

READ MORE: COVID-19 cases identified in Kelowna, after public gatherings

Public health contact tracing is underway, and where possible, IH is reaching out directly to individuals who have been exposed.

Anyone who participated in events in the Kelowna downtown and waterfront area between June 25 and July 6 should monitor closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested if they develop symptoms.

Individuals seeking a test should call their primary care provider (family physician or nurse practitioner) or the closest Interior Health community testing and assessment centre.

Testing is recommended for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including:

    • Fever
    • Cough
    • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
    • Loss of sense of taste or smell
    • Other milder symptoms may include: runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

IH reminds everyone of the importance of following COVID-19 precautions:

    • Stay home and avoid travel if you have symptoms, even mild ones.
    • Maintain physical distancing (two metres apart) and use masks when distancing is not possible.
    • Wash your hands regularly and do not touch your face.
    • Do not plan or attend gatherings of more than 50 people. Limit gatherings to out of doors whenever possible.

Answers to frequently asked questions are available on the Interior Health public website here: https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/frequently-asked-question

READ MORE: Protest in support student Mona Wang draws small crowd in Kelowna

