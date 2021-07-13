Interior Health hands back control of Summerland Seniors Village

The government’s temporary administrator had their term extended twice over a year

From Feb. 24, 2020 until July 15, 2021, an administrator was appointed to manage operations at Summerland Seniors Village. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

After over a year and two extensions, Interior Health is handing back the day-to-day operations of Summerland Senior Village from its temporary administration.

Although it is returning control to West Coast Seniors Housing Management, IH will be increasing the oversight and continuing to work with them to maintain the quality of care.

IH’s board of directors made the decision to end the administrator’s appointment after reviewing recommendations from interim chief medical health officer Dr. Sue Pollock.

“We continue to make the health and safety of seniors our first priority,” said Adrian Dix, B.C.’s minister of health. “We are ensuring that residents in long-term care facilities are receiving quality, safe and dignified care. I am confident that the actions Interior Health has taken to ensure seniors living in this home receive the care they expect and deserve.”

On Feb. 24, 2020, Vanda Urban was appointed as the administrator of Summerland Seniors Village for a period of at least six months, ending Aug. 24, 2020, based on a recommendation from the medical health officer and following investigation and reporting by the licensing program.

Urban’s appointment was later extended to Jan. 15, 2021 and then to July 15, 2021.

“The board is pleased with the detailed reports that indicate the level of care at Summerland Seniors Village is once again meeting legislated standards,” said Doug Cochrane, chair of the IH board. “Interior Health will continue to work with the operator moving forward with a focus on resident safety and quality of care.”

IH has taken steps to ensure the improvements made at Summerland Seniors Village are sustained, including regular monitoring, meeting and reporting.

The Community Care Facilities Licensing program will also continue to monitor the licensee’s compliance with the requirements of the Community Care and Assisted Living Act and the Residential Care Regulation.

In late 2019 and early 2020, the quality of care at a number of seniors care facilities in British Columbia become a provincial focus. Administrators were appointed at facilities on Vancouver Island as well as in Summerland.

The appointment of an administrator at the Summerland facility was not the first time such an appointment has been made. In 2013, an administrator was appointed for a four-month period. The facility was under different ownership at the time.

Summerland Seniors Village has 112 long-term care beds. Of these, 75 are publicly funded by Interior Health.

