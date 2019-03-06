Update: Interior Health evacuation a false alarm

The IH building on Ellis Street was evacuated this morning

Updated: 10 a.m.

According to Interior Health, the evacuation was a false alarm.

RCMP were called to the building shortly after 9:30 a.m. regarding a security risk, said IH communications.

Original:

Police vehicles were on scene and witnesses reported the Interior Health Authority building on Ellis Street was briefly evacuated this morning at around 9:30 a.m.

Calls have been made to the Kelowna RCMP and Interior Health for comment.

More to come.


