As a registered nurse who is administrating vaccines, Nicole Millard is grateful for her vaccination to keep the most vulnerable patients she works with safe from COVID-19. Interior Health said it will complete Phase 1 by the end of the month. (Interior Health)

Interior Health ‘back on track’ to finish Phase 1 of vaccinations by end of February

Phase 2 — people 80-year-old and older — will start to be vaccinated next

As of Feb. 19, Interior Health has administered more than 23,000 first doses and 3,200 second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. This level of vaccinations has the health authority almost through Phase 1, said Interior Health.

For Nicole Millard, a nurse with Interior Health who is administering vaccines, protecting herself means protecting those most vulnerable to COVID-19.

“For me, this vaccine signifies an extra layer of protection for vulnerable individuals when I enter long-term care homes to provide COVID-19 vaccinations.”

If there aren’t any more hiccups or delays in getting vaccines to B.C., everyone who wants a vaccine should be able to get them by September, said IH.

They say that their roll out of vaccinations is ‘back on track’ after seeing a complete stop to vaccine doses in Canada two weeks ago.

The next phase is to vaccinate those 80 years old and older. But details about how that age category can register for their vaccine is still not available.

According to IH, that information will be coming early next month. In the first phase, only health care workers who provide care for COVID-19 patients are to be vaccinated. In the second phase, expected to start in March, all hospital staff will be immunized, said IH.

Here is a breakdown on how vaccines will be rolled out:

Phase 1 (Current phase)

Timeline: December 2020 to February 2021

Residents and staff of long-term care facilities;

Individuals assessed for and awaiting long-term care;

Residents and staff of assisted living residences;

Essential visitors to long-term care facilities and assisted living residences;

Hospital health care workers who may provide care for COVID-19 patients in settings like Intensive Care Units, emergency departments, paramedics, medical units and surgical units;

Remote and isolated Indigenous communities.

Phase 2

Timeline: February to March 2021

Seniors aged 80 and over who are not immunized in Phase 1;

Indigenous (First Nations, Métis and Inuit) seniors age 65 and over, Elders and additional Indigenous communities not immunized in Phase 1;

Hospital staff, community general practitioners (GPs) and medical specialists not immunized in

Phase 1;

Vulnerable populations living and working in select congregated settings;

Staff in community home support and nursing services for seniors.

