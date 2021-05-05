Interior Health administers 9K more COVID-19 jabs within a week

Almost 70,000 Central Okanagan residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Lakeside Medicine Centre Pharmacy in Kelowna on Sunday, May 2, 2021. (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News)

More and more people are choosing to be vaccinated in the Central Okanagan as the COVID-19 vaccination rollout continues.

According to data provided by Interior Health (IH), as of Tuesday evening (May 4), local clinics have administered 69,946 first doses of the vaccine. That’s almost 9,000 since April 28, when the health authority last provided vaccination numbers.

Second doses, however, remain significantly lower, increasing by only 23 to 4,355 since April 28.

Provincial population data show about 185,000 people aged 18 and older live in the Central Okanagan local health area, meaning about 37.7 per cent of people in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country have received a dose of the vaccine and about 2.3 per cent have had their second shot.

Anyone aged 18 and older can register for a notification telling them when it is their turn to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through B.C.’s age-based rollout. Visit getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca for more information on how to register.

Additionally, adults over 30 years old can choose to be vaccinated at a local pharmacy. Participating pharmacies are listed on the BC Pharmacy Association website with details describing how to book through them directly.

