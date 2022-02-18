Input sought on Vernon Peanut Pool plan

Residents can take online survey for what they’d like to see in a revamped pool at Lakeview Park on East Hill

Greater Vernon Recreation Services is seeking public input on a popular East Hill summer recreation spot: the Lakeview Park Wading Pool.

A survey is open at EngageVernon.ca until Feb. 21 to gather feedback on a conceptual design to revitalize the pool, which is widely known as the Peanut Pool for its iconic peanut shape.

Through the engagement process of the 2018 Recreation Master Plan, community members identified the need to modernize the pool to ensure it is adequate for recreation, swimming lessons and other aquatic safety courses. Additionally, a revitalization was deemed necessary to help sustain and enhance the quality of local outdoor pools by improving accessibility for users.

To meet these identified needs, a conceptual design has been prepared for the pool, its washroom and change room facility, and an adjacent portion of park space for a small spray park.

In late 2020, the city applied for grant funding from the Canada-British Columbia Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) – Community, Culture and Recreation. If the grant application is successful, this consultation will help the city to proceed with upgrades to the facility. If the application is not successful, this consultation and design work will help to improve the city’s chances with future grant funding applications.

The Lakeview Wading Pool opened to the public in 1958. For more than 60 years, it has been a community asset, providing families with a location to gather with friends and cool off on hot summer days.

READ MORE: Vernon van brand contest goes to chaplaincy

READ MORE: Child care program launching at Vernon elementary school

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

City CouncilOutdoors and RecreationSwimming