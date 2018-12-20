photo: contributed

Innov8 Digital Solutions Inc. builds bikes for kids

The surprise team building exercise helped kids in need

The Innov8 Digital Solutions Inc. got greative when it came to team building over the weekend.

There were 50 staff members from six locations across B.C. that gathered Dec. 15 at the Oak Bay Beach Hotel in Victoria, B.C. for a surprise holiday team building. They were not told ahead of time what they would be doing, only that there was a special surprise in store.

Several ice breaking exercises at the beginning to get staff out of their comfort zones. After breaking into teams of five, 10 boxes were unveiled, each containing parts for a child size bike.

Teams were given 40 minutes to assemble the bikes to specification, create an advertising campaign and a 30-second elevator pitch.

At the end, Innov8 employees were caught off guard as several children and volunteers from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Victoria and Area were brought into the room.

The kids had just enjoyed a pizza party nearby, and were equally as shocked by their gifts.

Each team was able to personally gift a bike that was inspected and signed-off on by a professional bike mechanic and helmet to a deserving child, several of whom are in foster care. We were all able to improve the life of a child that day.

Many of our staff were visibly moved by the experience, describing it as a profound, life-changing, and extremely emotional. Innov8 Digital Solutions is known for giving back to the communities were serve, but for a lot of our employees it was the first time they had been actively involved in such an experience.

