Innocent bystander injured in targeted Williams Lake Stampede shooting; 1 arrested

The women was in a lineup getting food when she was hit

RCMP are still on scene Monday morning (July 4) after a shooting at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds Sunday injured two. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The two people in Sunday’s targeted shooting – one of who was an innocent bystander – at the Williams Lake Stampede are expected to survive their injuries, RCMP confirmed Monday morning (July 4).

Family have confirmed the woman injured in a shooting at the Williams Lake Stampede Sunday afternoon (July 3) was an innocent victim.

“She was in a lineup for food,” said her brother.

“She is in good health, her heel was hit, due to injury she’s being transported to Kamloops (hospital).”

The victim and family, whose identity is being protected by Black Press Media, said they are very thankful for all the well wishes they have received.

“I know she says the same as I do, family thanks emergency services, police, especially the Stampede announcer who calmly spoke to the crowd to avoid wide panic, we’re thankful the accused is caught, no man hunt was needed, we hope justice will come next.”

It was nearing the end of the final day of the final performance of the Williams Lake Stampede Sunday afternoon at about 3:37 p.m. when a gunman entered the secured area behind the Stampede grandstands. One man was shot twice and the woman was shot once.

More than 4,000 rodeo fans were in the grandstands at the time, and rodeo announcer Tyson Pietsch directed them to calmly evacuate into the infield.

On Sunday evening, several witnesses could be seen standing outside the Williams Lake detachment, waiting to give statements regarding what they saw. The shooting occurred behind the grandstands where many people, including children, were lined up at food vendor booths. Volunteers were also preparing to host a volunteer appreciation barbecue nearby when the shooting occurred.

RCMP have made no further comment regarding the suspect, who was apprehended on scene by RCMP.

READ MORE:Two people shot behind grandstands during Williams Lake Stampede, 1 man arrested

“The investigation is a priority and is ongoing,” police said.

Police are asking for anyone with information, dash cam or other video who has not yet spoken with police, to call the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211.

Thousands of area residents and visitors were enjoying the fourth day of Williams Lake Stampede events without any major incidents. Along with four days of rodeo performances, there was also a rugby tournament as well as racing at Thunder Mountain Speedway.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPWilliams Lake