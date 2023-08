The crash happened around 7 a.m.

A car on its roof on Gordon Drive in Kelowna around 7 a.m. on Aug. 27, 2023. (Mario Gedicke)

Emergency crews responded to a vehicle roll-over in Kelowna this morning.

A witness told Black Press the crash happened around 7 a.m. on Gordon Drive near Dorthea Walker Elementary.

Injuries from the crash are unknown.

The story will be update when more information is available.

READ MORE: More West Kelowna residents heading home, still on evaucation alert

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashKelowna