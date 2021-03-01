Injured skier helivaced from Apex Mountain Resort

An injured skier was helivaced from Apex Mountain Resort to Kelowna General Hospital Monday, March, 2021. (Linda Geggie / Facebook)

One person was airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital from Apex Mountain Resort Monday (March 1) afternoon.

The injured skier was helivaced from the top of one of the resort’s in-bounds runs.

Apex’s ski patrol team, BC Air Ambulance and Penticton Search and Rescue worked to together to locate the skier and transport them to hospital.

BC Air Ambulance and Penticton Search and Rescue both had helicopters in the area.

“It’s an unfortunate situation as are all accidents skiing and snowboarding,” said the resort’s general manager James Shalman.

The medical status of the injured person is currently unknown.

