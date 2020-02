Reports say the man is stable but has difficulty breathing

A man was found around the Greystokes Forest Service Road area with traumatic injuries.

Reports say the man was brought down to the parking lot near the service road and was met by Joe Rich Fire Department crews. An ambulance and a MedEvac helicopter also came to the scene.

Reports add the man had trouble breathing but was in stable condition.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Joe Rich Fire Department.

More to come.

