Injured dirt biker saved by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

It was s busy night once again for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue volunteers on Sept. 14.

COSAR was called out to an area near Little White around 7 p.m. for a dirt biker that had injured her leg badly enough in a crash that she could not ride or walk out.

There were 12 volunteers who attended the scene, including members of the ATV, UTV and eBike teams.

The eBike team was able to find the injured woman, who was riding with a group of friends, around 9 p.m. After performing first aid while on-scene, the team was able to get the woman out and into an ambulance at 2:15 a.m.

COSAR credits the woman’s friends with keeping her as comfortable as possible while waiting for the rescue team.

“The group of three riders were well prepared, and able to communicate their location, keep their riding partner warm with a fire, and shelter her from the rain,” said COSAR search manager Rob Braun.

The rescue was COSAR’s 69th call out of the year.

