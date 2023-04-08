Emergency crews along the Okanagan Rail Trail where an injured biker was found on Saturday, April 8. (Jordy Cunningham/ Kelowna Capital News)

Emergency crews along the Okanagan Rail Trail where an injured biker was found on Saturday, April 8. (Jordy Cunningham/ Kelowna Capital News)

Injured biker found along Okanagan Rail Trail in Kelowna

Emergency crews and City of Kelowna respond to cyclist

Emergency crews are attending to an injured cyclist found in Kelowna on Saturday afternoon, April 8.

A call came in around 12:45 p.m. for the biker who was found on a small trail beside the Okanagan Rail Trail, off Enterprise Way between Cary Road and Commerce Avenue.

Ambulance and fire crews are on scene, along with City of Kelowna personnel.

More details will be shared, as they become available.

READ MORE: Kelowna fire department battles 15th floor blaze

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BikingTrails

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New gates installed to keep kids safe at Vernon elementary school
Next story
Special weather statement issued for Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

Just Posted

Left to right: Friends Steve Abbey, Tyler Lamb, Andy Hamilton, who was in his eighth year of attending Okanagan Fest of Ale and Jeff Henderson enjoying the event at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre in 2018. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)
Thirst grows as Okanagan Fest of Ale ‘returns to roots’ next week in Penticton

Emergency crews along the Okanagan Rail Trail where an injured biker was found on Saturday, April 8. (Jordy Cunningham/ Kelowna Capital News)
Injured biker found along Okanagan Rail Trail in Kelowna

The sixth annual Okanagan Guitar Show is taking place at the Peachland Community Centre on Saturday, April 8 until 3:30. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)
PHOTOS: Okanagan guitar show strums up a crowd in Peachland

Chickens were on the loose on Friday night off of Postill Lake Road in Kelowna. (Taylor Kanarek/Facebook)
Chickens on the loose in Kelowna saved by community effort

Pop-up banner image