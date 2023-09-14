Injured ATV rider rescued near Olalla

The rider had to be taken 13km to meet a waiting ambulance

An injured ATV rider had to be helped by Penticton Search and Rescue to make the 13 kilometre trip to a waiting ambulance in Olalla.

PENSAR headed out on Sept. 8 to the forest service road near Olalla to rescue the rider, who had suffered multiple rib and upper body injuries.

The rider had lost control of their atv and crashed on the decommissioned forest service road.

According to PENSAR, the road had numerous berms on and it required a slow descent to keep the rider safe after being rescued.

“Despite a lack of cell service, the use of an InReach device with text messaging capability by the rider’s party was helpful in locating the rider and preparing for the transport,” PENSAR said on social media. “We would like to remind the public that having access to an effective means of communication is key in an emergency situation, and can drastically change the outcome.”

The rider’s friends were thanked for staying at the scene and providing assistance to search and rescue teams.

