Information sought after hand-built game cart stolen from Kelowna home

A reward of up to $2,000 is on the table for information leading to the recovery of a stolen game cart in Kelowna.

On Oct. 2, residents of Holbrook Court East in Kelowna caught on video an early morning theft. Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers explain in an email that footage shows a man riding through the neighbourhood at 12:45 a.m., trying door handles and looking into vehicles with a flashlight.

At one home, the individual entered a fenced back yard, tried the garage door, then noticed a home-built game cart, used as a dolly for hunting.

The individual took the cart, and left on his bike.

“If you can help identify him or locate the game hauler please contact Crime Stoppers,” said the organization.

f you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. According to Crime Stoppers, your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2,000.

