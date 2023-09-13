Information sessions held ahead of referendum on Summerland pool

Residents to vote in November on borrowing $50M to replace aging facility

A referendum will be held this fall on borrowing up to $50 million to replace the aging Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre. The existing facility was built in 1976 and is showing its age. (Summerland Review file photo)

Staff with the municipality of Summerland will host public open houses, other in-person events and information booths to answer questions about the proposed recreation facility.

A referendum, with general voting to be held on Nov. 4, will ask if the public supports borrowing of up to $50 million to construct the proposed Summerland Recreation Centre at 8820 Jubilee Rd. E.

The proposed facility would be in front of the Summerland Arena and Summerland Curling Club. It would include a multi-purpose recreation facility with a new aquatic centre, fitness centre, multi-purpose rooms, universal access change rooms and modern energy efficiency building standards.

“We know this is a big decision for Summerland so we want to ensure people have as many opportunities as possible to ask questions and learn about the proposal,” said Mayor Doug Holmes.

“There is a lot of detailed information so we encourage everyone to take the time to attend one of the in-person sessions and learn why a new rec centre is being proposed, what would be included in the facility, and how it would be funded.”

Pop-up information booths will be held on Main Street at the Summerland Sunday Market on Sept. 17 and Sept. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A public open house will be held at the Summerland Arena Banquet Room on Oct. 11 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Public information drop-in sessions will be held at the Summerland Aquatic Centre on Oct. 18 from 3 to 5 p.m. and on Oct. 19 from 9 to 11 a.m.

If a community group would like a recreation centre referendum information presentation, in person or via Zoom, organizers are asked to email recreation@summerland.ca or call 250-494-0447.

If the referendum passes, the cost of borrowing the money will result in increased taxes, with half the debt covered by property tax increases and the other half through a leveled parcel tax.

The tax increase for this project will be phased in beginning in 2024 and increasing each year until 2027. For a property with an assessed value of $600,000, the costs would reach $468.34 a year by 2027 and would remain at that level. A home with an assessed value of $899,173 would have total costs of this project would be $560.87 a year in 2027. A home assessed at $1.1 million would pay $623.65 a year until 2027 for the pool project.

The existing Summerland Aquatic Centre on Kelly Avenue was constructed in 1976. It has undergone two expansions, in 1988 and in 1996.

An assessment of the building, conducted in 2018, showed the major building mechanical, electrical and pool systems have all exceeded their usable life. The building itself is also in poor condition, the assessment showed.

Information about the proposed facility can be found online at www.summerland.ca/recreationcentre. The information includes frequently asked questions, facility studies and reports, council reports and more.

