Highway 97 C near Loon Lake Road

Infant killed in crash on Okanagan Connector

The collision happened about 11 a.m. on April 25

A young boy is dead after a crash on Highway 97 C.

The single vehicle collision on the Okanagan Connector took place on April 25 about 11 a.m., just west of Loon Lake Road.

According to RCMP Cpl. Mike Halskov with traffic services, officers arrived on scene to find that an eastbound SUV with a family of three, from the Lower Mainland, had left the roadway and rolled. The couple and their infant son were ejected from the vehicle.

The highway was closed for a number of hours as police investigated. The file remains under investigation by Central Interior Traffic Services and the BC Coroners’ Service.

“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest any criminal act contributed to the cause of this collision,” stated Cpl. Halskov. “Both parents were wearing seatbelts and the infant was secured in an appropriate child seat.”

The road and weather conditions were reported as ‘good’ at the time.

READ MORE: Snow forecast for Interior B.C. highways

READ MORE: Kelowna residents line McCurdy Road to show support for family grieving death of young boy

fatal collision

