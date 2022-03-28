Industrial development proposed near Kelowna International Airport

Plans call for two buildings, with 13 individual units and covering more than 144,000 square feet

A Burnaby-based company is proposing a large industrial development for the Kelowna Airport Business Park.

The Stratosphere Business Centre, proposed by Beedie Development Group, would consist of two buildings, totaling 13 individual units and covering approximately 144,461 square feet. It would be located between Pier Mac Way, Quail Ridge Boulevard, and Circuit Road.

An application to subdivide the property into two lots, a development permit application, and a soil deposit application have been submitted to the city for the proposal.

Aerial view showing site of proposed development. (TKA+D Architecture + Design Inc.)

Read More: West Kelowna council split over hotel/spa development

Read More: Back to business: employment fair returns to Okanagan College

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AirportBusiness and IndustrialCity of Kelownadevelopment