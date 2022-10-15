Incumbents fall to newcomers in Lake Country election

Results are coming in for Lake Country’s civic election and incumbents are finding themselves unlucky.

Incumbent Councillor At-Large Bill Scarrow lost the chance to represent the community for another four years.

Michael Lewis took more than double the votes of Scarrow to win one of two councillor at-large positions.

Bib Patel, despite falling sick and was unable to attend several candidate forums, took the lead in votes cast for a spot as the second at-large councillor.

The Winfield incumbent also fell to his competitor. Heather Irvine takes the seat over Jeremy Kozub with less than a 50-vote difference.

It’s a new face for the Okanagan Centre spot with Tricia Brett beating out Riley Hastings.

Cara Reed was previously acclaimed for Carr’s Landing and Todd McKenzie for Oyama.

The new mayor for Lake Country was also acclaimed. Former councillor Blair Ireland takes on the new role.

Lake Country residents also took the time to vote on the referendum, asking if residents were in favour of the district taking on an $8-million loan to purchase waterfront property.

The referendum vote was close at 1,063 versus 929, but ultimately did not pass.

Voter turnout was low as only 2,020 ballots were cast out of an estimated 12,767 eligible voters.

