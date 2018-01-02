Vets see an increasing number of dogs sickened by marijuana

Veterinarians warn they are seeing an increase in dogs sickened after ingesting marijuana

Veterinarians say they’re seeing an increasing number of dogs sickened after ingesting marijuana, and are warning pet owners to take care as Canada prepares for cannabis legalization this year.

RELATED: Marijuana legalization passes in House of Commons

Dr. Jeff Goodall, a veterinarian who runs the Sunnyview Animal Centre in Bedford, N.S., says he’s seeing a growing number of dogs with marijuana toxicity.

Goodall says he saw five cases in 2017, three in 2016, and none the year before that.

He says the THC in marijuana doesn’t make the dog high. Rather, it makes them very sick — wobbling, crying, and urinating uncontrollably, and in rare cases it can lead to death.

Goodall says he’d like to see warnings and greater public education on what marijuana can do to pets.

In Colorado, where recreational marijuana was legalized in 2012, there was a four-fold increase in reported cases of toxicity in dogs between 2010 and 2015.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
No-cost medical abortions ‘a game changer’ in B.C. women’s health care
Next story
Wife rescued by husband after accident dies

Just Posted

Fundraising flights take off from Kelowna’s airport

Give Hope Wings will take three pilots in two small planes to 20 countries in the Americas

Hundreds gather for Kelowna polar bear dip

More than $7,800 was raised for CRIS Adaptive Adventure

Police still searching for Lake Country mailbox thieves

More than five incidents of theft and vandalism occurred in December over two days

Missing children found by search and rescue

Two children were reported missing near Westshore Estates on New Year’s Eve

Police search for U-Haul that struck Rutland inn

Kelowna - A U-Haul hit the Canada’s Best Value Inn Sunday

Okanagan polar bears hit the water

The annual polar bear dip tradition carried on in the Central Okanagan thanks to some hearty swimmers

Vice suspends two top executives

Sexual misconduct report leads to suspension of two

Vets see an increasing number of dogs sickened by marijuana

Veterinarians warn they are seeing an increase in dogs sickened after ingesting marijuana

No-cost medical abortions ‘a game changer’ in B.C. women’s health care

Mifegymiso used to cost about $300 out-of-pocket

Mini golf hits the road in Vernon

It’s like mini golf, only portable

Cops say suspect tried to drown police dog during chase

RCMP on Vancouver Island chased a 29-year-old man through the woods for hours

Kelowna career criminal sentenced

Daniel Mader will spend three years behind bars for firearms offences

Wife rescued by husband after accident dies

Vernon’s Caroline Koenig succumbed to complications from her Dec. 4 accident on Dec. 22

Ex-hostage Joshua Boyle charged with sex assault, assault, forcible confinement: lawyer

Boyle and his wife were taken hostage in Afghanistan in 2012 and freed in 2017

Most Read