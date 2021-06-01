A vial containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a vaccination site in Marcq en Baroeul, outside Lille, northern France, Saturday, March 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michel Spingler

A vial containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a vaccination site in Marcq en Baroeul, outside Lille, northern France, Saturday, March 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michel Spingler

Incorrect COVID vaccines given to 12 teens in Vancouver Coastal Health

VCH says health authority typically stocked Pfizer

Twelve teenagers received a COVID-19 vaccine that is not yet approved for use in people under the age of 18, Vancouver Coastal Health acknowledged Tuesday (May 31).

According to the heath authority, the teenagers were given the Moderna vaccine instead of Pfizer at clinics on Thursday and Friday. A Vancouver Coastal Health spokesperson said the error occurred because this was the first weekend that Moderna was offered in the health authority’s clinics after an “extended period” during which only Pfizer was available.

“With both a new age cohort and a different vaccine on site, errors were made on May 28-29, in which immunizers used the Moderna vaccine instead of the Pfizer product for adolescents. Immunizers at the clinics recognized the error, disclosed it to the clients and their families, and apologized for the oversight,” the health authority said in a statement.

Moderna is currently authorized in Canada only for individuals ages 18 and up, although the manufacturer recently announced that clinical trials showed the vaccine was safe for teens ages 12-17.

Vancouver Coastal Health said a series of changes have been made to avoid another mixup: new questions have been added to the screening process, a new “visual cue” will be used by staff and separate stations have been set up for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

READ MORE: Vaccine advisers set to provide guidance on mixing AstraZeneca, mRNA vaccines today

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts
Next story
Morning Start: Beethoven could still hear after going deaf

Just Posted

Vernon Search and Rescue members aided a novice kayaker on the Shuswap River May 30, 2021. (VSAR Instagram)
Record-breaking month for Vernon Search and Rescue

Water rescue, SPOT activation close out month of May for local members

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Beethoven could still hear after going deaf

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 1, 2021

June is a time for spending long, sunny days at the beach. The beach at Skaha Lake in Penticton is one of many popular British Columbia beaches. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Celebrating the long, sunny days of June

Try this short quiz about the month of June, people named June and other June-related trivia

An office chair sparked a serendipitous moment for columnist Carole Fawcett. (File)
BOOMER TALK: Synchronicity and me

Delightful when all the forces join together and provide a wonderfully serendipitous and synchronistic event

Twenty-five pieces of art created by local Vernon students and children are on display at Schubert Centre June 1-6, 2021, as part of the Vernon and District Immigrant and Community Services Society and i2i Intergenerational Society’s celebration of Intergenerational Day Canada. (Contributed)
Budding Vernon artists bridge gap with installation for seniors

Students, children tackle topic of isolation, loneliness for Schubert Centre display

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

(Contributed) A Kelowna man is B.C.’s newest millionaire after winning $1 million in a May 20 Lotto 6/49 draw. Amar Singh said he was shocked and speechless by his winning ticket, which he purchased from PlayNow.com. “I had to check again on my cell phone and on my computer just to believe it,” he said. Singh said he plans on buying a new home and is hoping to take his family on a vacation once its safe. “We’ve always wanted to go to the Bahamas, or Costa Rica, somewhere warm where we can relax.” (Contributed)
Kelowna man $1M richer after lotto win

‘I had to check again on my cell phone and on my computer just to believe it’

An onlooker stands at the foot of the B.C. legislature steps, where numerous shoes, stuffed animals and candles paid homage to 215 Indigenous children whose remains were found buried at the site of a residential school in Kamloops. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
B.C. Legislative Assembly apologizes for removing memorial for the unmarked 215

Shoes, stuffies, candles taken from legislative steps after vigil for children in unmarked graves

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(COSAR/Facebook)
May 2021 was the busiest month in Central Okanagan Search and Rescue’s 67-year-history

The group was tasked with 12 different missions and was active for 19 operational periods

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Odell Willis of the then-Edmonton Eskimos hoists the Grey Cup during a fan rally for the Grey Cup champions, in Edmonton, Alta., on Tuesday December 1, 2015. The club has changed it’s name to the Elks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
Edmonton CFL franchise changes its team name to Elks

Team livestreams announcement after previously deciding to no longer be the ‘Eskimos’

Dr. E. Kwok administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a recipient at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
NACI says you can mix-and-match AstraZeneca, mRNA COVID vaccines

People who received AstraZeneca vaccine will have a choice for dose two

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Police watchdog called after man shot, seriously injured in Prince George

Man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after incident occurred during traffic stop

Most Read