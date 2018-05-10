UPDATED: Police watchdog deployed to Grand Forks, not Kelowna

IIO BC said upon further investigation, incident occurred in Grand Forks

UPDATED: 7:24 p.m.

B.C.’s police watchdog has confirmed investigators have been deployed to Grand Forks, not Kelowna after further investigation into the matter.

The Independent Investigations Office confirmed Thursday evening the incident was not in Kelowna as earlier reported.

Investigators have been deployed to Grand Forks.

The investigations office is called in to probe officer-related incidents of death or serious harm and determines whether or not an officer may have committed an offence.

Kelowna Cap News has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for more details.

More to come.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
