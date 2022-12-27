Incident blocking both lanes of Highay 97 near Vernon’s Westside Road

DriveBC reporting delays at Head of the Lake Road

Both lanes of Highway 97 near Vernon at Head of the Lake Road are reportedly closed.

A vehicle incident is blocking both directions of travel, according to DriveBC.

Crews are on route and motorists should expect delays.

⚠️#BCHwy97 Reports of a vehicle incident at Head of Lake Rd that is blocking both directions of travel. Crews are en route. Expect delays in the area. #ArmstrongBC #VernonBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 27, 2022

