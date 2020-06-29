In photos: Penticton graduates celebrate milestone at drive-in ceremony

(Phil McLachlan - Western News)
(Phil McLachlan - Western News)
(Phil McLachlan - Western News)
(Phil McLachlan - Western News)
(Phil McLachlan - Western News)
(Phil McLachlan - Western News)
(Phil McLachlan - Western News)
(Phil McLachlan - Western News)
(Phil McLachlan - Western News)
(Phil McLachlan - Western News)

On Thursday (June 25) and Friday (June 26) Princess Margaret Secondary School graduates and family members gathered in the school field to watch their graduation ceremony, projected onto a large screen.

The drive-in grad, a departure from the school’s normal ceremonies, required much planning, but principal Roger Wiebe was happy to see it come together and see families enjoy it. 50 cars per ceremony were permitted, and about 30 vehicles attended each night.

Parked in rows, spaced apart, families laughed and relished in the students’ accomplishments and growth. Many commented on how they hoped it will return for future graduation classes.

The event was possible through the collaboration of teachers, parents, school board members and organizations, who donated time and resources to ensure a special night for grads.

Dry grad parents and cafeteria staff Mr. Mennell and Ms. Phillips provided food for grads. Inside their gift bags was a sparkler, which grads lit at the end of the ceremony.

Graduation 2020

Most Read