Face painting, balloon animals and fire trucks kept children busy in Lake Country Saturday.

The fourth annual Lake Country Children’s Festival gathered a large crowd Saturday at George Elliot Secondary.

A youth vocal competition was also held in conjunction with the festival at Creekside Theatre.

READ MORE: Young singers can shine at Children’s Festival in vocal competition

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.